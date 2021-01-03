Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) Trading Down 0.1%

Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) (LON:BEE) shares traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 707.70 ($9.25) and last traded at GBX 707 ($9.24). 897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 14,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 708 ($9.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 636.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 634.77. The company has a market cap of £87.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.54.

Baring Emerging Europe Plc (BEE.L) Company Profile (LON:BEE)

Baring Emerging Europe PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baring Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of European emerging market countries. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

