Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BMWYY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.35. 34,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,358. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

