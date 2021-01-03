BBSCoin Market Cap Tops $331,367.33 (BBS)

BBSCoin (CURRENCY:BBS) traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. BBSCoin has a market capitalization of $331,367.33 and $15.00 worth of BBSCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BBSCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, BBSCoin has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000072 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008257 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000098 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 74.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BBSCoin

BBS is a coin. BBSCoin’s total supply is 101,578,614,878 coins. The Reddit community for BBSCoin is /r/BBSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BBSCoin’s official website is bbscoin.xyz . BBSCoin’s official Twitter account is @bbscoin_xyz

Buying and Selling BBSCoin

BBSCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BBSCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BBSCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BBSCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

