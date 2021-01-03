Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Peel Hunt upgraded Beazley from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

BZLYF stock remained flat at $$4.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

