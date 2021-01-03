Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.94.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. BidaskClub raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.90. The stock had a trading volume of 233,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Belden by 195.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Belden by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Belden by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Belden by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

