Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) (LON:BMK) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.83). 163,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 968,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The company has a market capitalization of £424.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.98.

In other Benchmark Holdings plc (BMK.L) news, insider Septima Maguire purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($14,110.27). Also, insider Peter George purchased 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £25,300 ($33,054.61).

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

