Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Purchases $15,840.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $15,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beyond Air stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.66.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Beyond Air by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

