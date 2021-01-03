Bezant Market Cap Tops $3.66 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $232,055.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bezant token can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00039898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00270102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00027413 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014760 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.02073994 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant

Bezant Token Trading

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

