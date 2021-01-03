BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BG Staffing, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGSF) to announce $69.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $69.95 million. BG Staffing posted sales of $72.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year sales of $277.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.19 million to $278.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $299.61 million, with estimates ranging from $298.93 million to $300.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGSF traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The stock had a trading volume of 81,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,959. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.74. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

