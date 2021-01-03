BidaskClub Downgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 290,717 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 550,117 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 308,516 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 197,547 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

