BidaskClub Downgrades Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Buy

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

GGB stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.