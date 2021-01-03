BidaskClub Downgrades Neenah (NYSE:NP) to Buy

Neenah (NYSE:NP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neenah currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NP stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.49 million, a P/E ratio of -87.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Neenah will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 6.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,981,000 after purchasing an additional 115,655 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Neenah by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 664,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,957 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neenah by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,019,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neenah by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 164,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neenah by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

