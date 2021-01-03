BidaskClub Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) to Hold

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Timothy E. Doyle bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,282.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director F Duffield Meyercord bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,203.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 73,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

