BidaskClub Downgrades Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.64. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -253.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,288,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,576,000 after buying an additional 233,883 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

