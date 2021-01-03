BidaskClub Downgrades Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Tejon Ranch stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $379.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.59. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. Research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tejon Ranch news, major shareholder Towerview Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,870,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

