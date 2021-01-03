BidaskClub Downgrades Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Triumph Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.17 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Group will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2,588.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 526.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 604,382 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

