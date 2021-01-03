BidaskClub Downgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

WD opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $94.50.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 175,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,695.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,236,504.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,338 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,153,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 482.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

