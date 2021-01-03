BidaskClub Lowers Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cimpress from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress stock opened at $87.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.06. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.63 million. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 232.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter worth $98,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $230,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.