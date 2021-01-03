BidaskClub Lowers Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded Commvault Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

CVLT opened at $55.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $554,295.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,040,175.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 5.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

