BidaskClub Lowers Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity restated a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Cree stock opened at $105.90 on Wednesday. Cree has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

