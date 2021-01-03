BidaskClub Lowers Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

CEQP stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $32.97.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the third quarter worth about $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 44.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 140.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.