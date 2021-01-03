BidaskClub Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) to Hold

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $726,897. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $548,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.