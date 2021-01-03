BidaskClub Lowers Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

