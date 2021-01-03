BidaskClub Lowers Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.60.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.85. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.