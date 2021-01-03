BidaskClub Lowers South State (NASDAQ:SSB) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of South State in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of South State from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of South State from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of South State from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Get South State alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $72.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $385.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.78 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that South State will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,503.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,020,601.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,528.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $3,533,821 over the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in South State by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of South State by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.