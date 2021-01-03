BidaskClub Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. The firm has a market cap of $431.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.00 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

