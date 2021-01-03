Birdchain Achieves Market Cap of $46,557.89 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Birdchain has a total market cap of $46,557.89 and approximately $16.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and P2PB2B. In the last week, Birdchain has traded 37.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00028249 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00117668 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00164734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.84 or 0.00506198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.15 or 0.00272343 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018614 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Birdchain Token Profile

Birdchain's total supply is 287,504,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,659,010 tokens. The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Birdchain

Birdchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

