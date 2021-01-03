Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $363.18 or 0.01122030 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.76 billion and $4.70 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,367.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052301 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00219410 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000184 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003651 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000256 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

