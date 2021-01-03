Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $363.18 or 0.01122030 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.76 billion and $4.70 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,367.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052301 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00219410 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

