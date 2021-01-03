Bitcoin Gold Reaches Market Cap of $153.11 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.74 or 0.00026777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $153.11 million and $12.17 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00177257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00036368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

