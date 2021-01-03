BitcoinHD Achieves Market Cap of $9.99 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00004853 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. Over the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 5% lower against the dollar. BitcoinHD has a market capitalization of $9.99 million and $10.68 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00121096 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00169533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.00507578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.53 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018968 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003297 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . The official website for BitcoinHD is www.btchd.org

BitcoinHD Coin Trading

BitcoinHD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

