BitcoiNote Price Tops $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $45,036.76 and approximately $31.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 34.8% higher against the US dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 59.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (CRYPTO:BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 12,243,920 coins. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

