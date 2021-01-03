BitTube Hits Market Capitalization of $2.74 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $2.74 million and $44,188.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, TradeOgre and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00440520 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

