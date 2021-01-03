BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackLine, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions for Finance & Accounting which centralize and streamline financial close operations and other key F&A processes for midsize and large organizations. BlackLine, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BL. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

BL stock opened at $133.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.47.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackLine by 30.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

