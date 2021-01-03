BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

In other news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,685.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $36.38 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $38.35.

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.