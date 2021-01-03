Block-Logic (BLTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,288.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a market cap of $772,844.03 and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Coin Profile

Block-Logic (CRYPTO:BLTG) is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com . Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

