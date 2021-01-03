Blocktix (TIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $176,399.56

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 46.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blocktix has traded down 55% against the dollar. Blocktix has a market cap of $176,399.56 and $37.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00038103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00262315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014790 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $688.97 or 0.02034716 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io . The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.