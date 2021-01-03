Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $112.15 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $11.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.49 by $4.67. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8087.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $495,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Rossi sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $34,393.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,793.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $5,052,557. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 620.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.