BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $0.60 on Top Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $549,716.38 and $114,666.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,092.79 or 1.00969506 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00010899 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00041999 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 914,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 914,048 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.