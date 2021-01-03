Bounce Token (BOT) Market Capitalization Tops $14.12 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One Bounce Token token can now be bought for $532.88 or 0.01581047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,489 tokens. The official message board for Bounce Token is medium.com/@bouncefinance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

Bounce Token Token Trading

Bounce Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

