Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 98.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,999 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.15.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $270,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,169,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,097,689.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

