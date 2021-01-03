BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Shares Up 82.6%

Shares of BPER Banca S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) traded up 82.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.03. 150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BPXXY shares. HSBC raised shares of BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

