Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.53.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,261,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 360,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,124 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 534,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.