Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $2.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year sales of $8.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.08.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.77. 887,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 114,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 35.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,931,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $8,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

