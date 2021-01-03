Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Brinker International posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 114.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.74.

NYSE:EAT opened at $56.57 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67.

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 43.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 191.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 496,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth about $296,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

