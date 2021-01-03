Brokerages Anticipate EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to post $132.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.03 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.48 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year sales of $509.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. BidaskClub lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $3,049,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,221.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $87,236.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,594.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,280 shares of company stock worth $4,487,698. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,371,000 after acquiring an additional 878,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after buying an additional 20,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 498,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,283,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

EVTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 379,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,165. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

