Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will report sales of $290.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $292.90 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $287.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.17. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered Tyler Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $7.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.52. 284,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,489. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $247.22 and a twelve month high of $466.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $430.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.01, for a total value of $2,855,629.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,836 shares in the company, valued at $21,287,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 80.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

