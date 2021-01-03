Brokerages Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aramark posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% during the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 14.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 168.7% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Aramark by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Aramark by 87.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 1,255,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,532. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

