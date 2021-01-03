Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) will report sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.85 billion and the highest is $4.91 billion. Lear reported sales of $4.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.65 billion to $16.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $20.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lear from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark increased their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.65.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,110. Lear has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $165.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.