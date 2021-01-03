Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to report sales of $526.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.64 million and the lowest is $526.00 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,419,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after buying an additional 2,279,694 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $735,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,278 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 27.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,348 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $2,236,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

