Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.40 Million

Analysts predict that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will report $23.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International posted sales of $17.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $78.50 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.75 million, with estimates ranging from $94.10 million to $95.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

OIIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 956,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in O2Micro International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,526,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The stock had a trading volume of 835,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,428. The firm has a market cap of $241.89 million, a PE ratio of 76.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

